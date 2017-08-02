Presley to hold Town Hall meeting Aug. 8

From press reports

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address the citizens in the Ackerman area on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Choctaw County Courthouse located at 22 East Quinn Street in Ackerman.

The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, broadband, cellular phone service and other issues. Commissioner Presley will also take questions and concerns from the local community during the meeting.

“One of the most important things an elected official can do is go out and listen to the people. This Town Hall meeting will give the citizens of Choctaw County the chance to personally meet with me to ask questions or share concerns,” Commissioner Presley said.

This meeting is free and open to the public.