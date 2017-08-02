Log Truck Accident

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler July 28. The department received the call at 9:01 a.m. to respond to the accident, which was on the corner of Bluff Springs Road and Hwy 9. According to responding officers, an 18-wheeler owned by Double Oak, LLC of Ridgeland was traveling south from Durant to Smith’s Sawmill in Choctaw County when the driver of the vehicle made a left turn. During the left turn, the logs shifted causing the entire truck and trailer to tip over and land on its side. The officers reported no injuries or casualties from the accident.