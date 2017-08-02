AT&T to offer internet services to rural Choctaw County

From press reports

AT&T representatives will be in Choctaw County Thursday, August 3 for an announcement of the deployment of a new high-speed internet service from AT&T in rural Choctaw County.

Mississippi AT&T President Mayo Flynt with local elected representatives and community leaders will meet at 10 a.m. at the site of the tower that will provide the high-speed internet service. The tower site is located approximately four miles south of Mathiston on Highway 15

This will be a brief, 10-15 minutes, and there will be AT&T signage on Highway 15 to also help indicate where the event will be.