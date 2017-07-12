The Enterprise June 2017 Newsletter

Submitted by Lara Bowman

The Enterprise Choctaw/Webster Counties

The Enterprise Board Training

Millie Callaway, with TVA Economic Development led a board discussion among The Enterprise board members on Thursday, June 15. Callaway discussed with Board members their roles and responsibilities as a board member and in the community representing The Enterprise.

In addition, Callaway facilitated a discussion on economic development trends regarding recruitment of industry, business retention, entrepreneurship and retail/tourism development in a community.

Thank you to Millie and regional TVA economic development consultant Kristi Brown for visiting the community and discussing how The Enterprise can further expand operations as an unified organization.

Enterprise Board and elected officials visit Industrial Park

Members from Choctaw and Webster county and municipal governments and economic development boards visited the Grenada Business and Technology Park located off I-55 north of Grenada on Thursday, June 29. Participants of the visit were able to learn about the planning, construction, funding and implementation of the project. Ms. Janie Mortimer of the Grenada County Economic Development District gave a tour of the park and the 80,000 SF speculative building constructed in the park.

Thank you to the Grenada Economic Development District and Grenada County Board of Supervisors President Darryl Robinson for touring and sharing with us the story and investment made in the Grenada Business and Technology Park.

Support the future growth of The Enterprise

The Enterprise is seeking external funding and kicking off a fundraising campaign. We will focus this next year on making improvements to existing industrial property and planning long-term to acquire new property for industrial development. We will take a closer look at workforce development in our area to strengthen training programs and access to resources for employers and job applicants to improve and expand their skill set. All the while continuing to market and build relationships to increase knowledge of The Enterprise to external partners. Your support is needed to continue to build off the success of the last year.

If you would like to be a Supporter of The Enterprise please view our Levels of Support for 2017-2018, contact Lara Bowman at 769-610-1795 or l.bowman@theenterprisems.com to learn more.

Thank you to Delta Telephone Company for their Patron Level of Support in the upcoming year.

Upcoming Events in The Enterprise

The Eupora Merchants will host a Downtown Block Party July 20 from 5-8 p.m. They ask that you join them for a night of summer fun. Food trucks, downtown shopping, sales, inflatables, pop up vendors and face painting are some of the featured events of the party. Bring your whole family out!

The first resident of The Enterprise region has graduated from the Digital Works training program. Sarah Bowles of Ackerman completed a one-week training course and is now applying for jobs through Digital Works. We look forward to tracking Sarah’s success as she gains employment teleworking through Digital Works. Pictured left to right, Lara Bowman, Director of the Enterprise, Sarah Bowles, Digital Works Graduate and Lauren Colby Lindley, MSU Extension Instructor.

TVA Economic Development representative Millie Callaway discussed with Enterprise Board members their roles and responsibilities as a board member and in the community representing The Enterprise during her visit June 15.