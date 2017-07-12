Swearing in Ackerman

The Town of Ackerman held a ceremony to have its Mayor and Board of Aldermen swore in following the June 6 municipal elections results. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge, Joseph H. “Joey” Loper, Jr., swore in the elected officials for their new terms June 28 at the Ackerman Town Hall Boardroom.

Pictured here during the swearing in ceremony is (left to right) Loper, Mayor Dick Cain, and alderpersons Felicia Miller Baber (Ward 1), Alderman-at-large Barney Phelps (Ward 5), Billy Ganann (Ward 4), William H. “Bill” Taylor (Ward 3), and Tommy Curtis (Ward 2).