Pastor Levon Murphy and the St. Luke F.G.B. Church membership have a passion for helping people. Pastor Murphy grilled chicken and other members cooked other food. People at Oakwood were very thankful and appreciative for us thinking about them.

They did a cookout at Millwood Apartments in the past and plan to do one at Pinegrove Apartments in the near future. Pastor Murphy and members want to thank Mrs. Francine, the manager, of Oakwood for allowing us to come and for helping organize this event.