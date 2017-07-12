Release for July 14, 2017

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free program for this summer season called “EXPLORING SUMMER STARS “. This presentation will be given on Friday, July 14, 2017, starting at 7:00 p.m. by teacher and astronomer, David Teske. This fascinating, educational and entertaining presentation explores the beauty, science and mythology of the summer stars, planets and constellations! The program is free but donations are always welcome.

Dave Teske has won various teaching awards including teacher of the year from schools at the Air Force Association and has been recognized by NASA. He is a retired science teacher who is a lifelong amateur astronomer. He has been doing public outreach at Rainwater Observatory since 1990. He also does outreach at local schools and nature centers. Prior to this time, he worked at planetariums and nature centers in northern Minnesota. He is an avid observer of the sun and moon, as well as whatever else he can see in the skies. He contributes his solar and lunar observations to the American Association of Variable Star Observers and the American Lunar and Planetary Observers. He is married and has four dogs.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of Rainwater’s collection of powerful telescopes. The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy Steak Night at the Council House Café, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information on these and other programs visit Rainwater Observatory at: www.rainwaterobservatory.org, call us at: 662-547-7283 or email us at: info@rainwaterobservatory.org. Sign up for our free e-newsletter on the homepage!