Happy 50th Birthday to first cousins Danita Oswalt Douglas and Rusty Bowman. Both Danita and Rusty were on July 24th, 1967.

Their 50th Birthday is Monday July 24th, 2017. Danita’s mother is the late Evelyn Brooks Oswalt. Rusty’s Mother is Helen Brooks Cagle. The mothers are sisters. Danita and Rusty are known to their family as “Twin Cousins”.