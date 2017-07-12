Charlotte Miller retires!

principal, early education coordinator, speech pathologist and lead STEP coach.

She plans to enjoy her leisure time taking care of her mother and traveling with her husband, Phillip.

Pictured is Michael Hood, Superintendent; Charlotte Miller, Vice Principal/Speech Pathologist; and Patricia Cox, Principal.

Miller-Coleman-Satterfield Family Reunion

The Miller-Coleman-Satterfield Family Reunion will be held on July 14-16, 2017 at the Holliday Inn at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS. This year’s theme is ‘It’s a Family Affair.” Families from four generations are expected to attend.

The reunion will begin on Friday evening with a Meet and Greet Reception.

Saturday’s activities will include a Family Luau, a sightseeing tour of Jackson, and Family Night. The reunion will conclude on Sunday with a Prayer Breakfast.

This year’s reunion is hosted by Charlotte Miller of McCool, Phyllis Lowe, and Brenda Bennett of Jackson.