Camp South Union to be held July 24-26

South Union United Methodist Church will offer its own version of Vacation Bible School during Camp Meeting this year. Camp South Union will begin on Monday, July 24, at 11:00 AM and conclude on Wednesday night, July 26, with the 7:00 PM service.

The patriotic theme “Jesus, Light of the World” will be evident as the children participate in Bible Exploration, Music and Campfire Songs, Crafts, Wilderness Activities, and of course, hay rides, watermelon cutting, homemade ice cream, S’Mores by the campfire and water slides for young and older children.

Camp South Union is for ages 4 – 12 with older teens assisting the adults in the many stations throughout the camp. Children who plan to stay at the campground overnight will need to supply their own sleeping bags.

Please call Brother Kevin Yearber at 662-285-6655, Lindsay Salley at 662-285-7016 or Connie Black at 662-285-3201 for further information or to register your child for Camp South Union.