Calendar of Events

Northern Choctaw Singing Convention

The Northern Choctaw Singing Convention will be having its annual music school on Saturday July 29th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at Mt. Salem MB Church located at 320 Dido Rd, Ackerman. If you have always wanted to learn to sing the shape note music, this is an opportunity to begin. There will be classes for beginners, intermediate, and advance singers. If your church is a member and supporter of this convention or would like to join, we ask you to please send at least 3 adults to this class, and all of your youth. Lunch will be provided by the convention. All classes and materials are free.

South 2017Union Campmeeting

Pastor Kevin Yearber and members of South Union United Methodist Church cordially invite you to the 144th Campmeeting at South Union Campground beginning Friday evening, July 21 through Wednesday, July 26 as we welcome home Choctaw County native Rev. Glenn Ray as our preacher. Rev. Ray has served churches in Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois, and Iowa. After ministering in the Midwest for 13 years Glenn returned to Georgia and serves at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia. In addition to activities for children and youth at Campmeeting, there is a daily devotional/prayer time at 8 am with preaching at 11 am and 7 pm. For more information, visit SouthUnionCampmeeting.org.

Blackwood Brothers Quartet Homecoming 2017

Joyful Noise Quartet and Ackerman Baptist Church cordially invite you to a Choctaw County Homecoming for the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet at Ackerman Baptist Church on Sunday, July 30 at 6:00 pm. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet had their beginning here in Choctaw County in 1934. An offering will be received.

“Galatic Starveyors” VBS

Fellowship Baptist Church at 2335 Old Trace Road will have Vacation Bible School, “Galactic Starveyors”, starting on Sunday night July 9 through Thursday, July 13. Each night we start at 6 p.m. and go till 8:30 p.m. We have age groups from 2 years old to 6th grade. Thursday is Parents Night and starts at 6 p.m. Finger foods will be served afterwards in the Fellowship Hall.

“Praise in the Park”

Apostle Vincent Coleman and Potter’s House of Prayer presents “Praise in the Park.” Made to Worship, Psalm 95:1 Is our theme for this event. This event will take place on Saturday July 29 beginning at 12:00 noon until 5 p.m. in the Tom Glasgow Park Amphitheater in Ackerman. Our goal is to reach out to all denominations, race, ages to band together to praise and worship God. We encourage everyone to come out and join in the fellowship and fun on this day. There will be speakers and gospel singing from various speakers, some of who includes: Pastor Warren Hunt, Evangelist Wesley Edwards, Evangelist Martha Jones, Minister Sammie Barksdale, Speaking and Singing form Pastor Burkey and Co-Pastor Tyson Thompson, Heaven Is my Goal Ministry, Hand Picked by God and special guests Adam and Tara Lowrey, plus many others. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day and prizes given to the children.

Broken Wings CWJC offers Free Job Training

Are you a woman who has a desire to learn skills for employment, further your education, or just improve your quality of life? Broken Wings Christian Women’s Job Corps in Ackerman, MS is taking applications for a FREE job skill readiness program, beginning Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Class topics include Bible Study, Jobs for Life program, computer skills, money management, healthy relationships, and marriage and family. GED tutoring is also offered. Applications may be picked up at Broken Wings until August 11. For more information call (662) 285-9133.

Pictures for Nursing home article.

Cutline:

Cutline:

Administration of the Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Choctaw Regional Medical Center are overseeing the expansion of its services with the renovation of the former county hospital to be made into an additional 13 beds for the nursing home. The maintenance crew of the nursing home and hospital are currently in the process of cleaning up the former hospital (pictured) as well as performing minor repairs where needed. The estimated completion time for the project is stated to be October 2017.

St. Luke FGB VBS

Vacation Bible School starts at 6:00-7:30 p.m. each night July 17-20, Monday- Thursday. All ages are welcome at St. Luke F.G.B. Church located at 191 Bruce Dr. in Ackerman.

Monthly service

Kingdom Covenant Connections Ministries’ monthly service will be held on Sunday, July 23rd at 4 p.m. at Mountain Top Ministries, located at 25 Fox Street, Louisville, MS. The speaker will be Prophetess Crystal Litt of IROC Ministries in Jackson, MS. Come expecting to receive a blessing from the Lord. Everyone is invited to attend. For further information call 662-547-5234.

Old Lebanon Campmeeting July 14-19

The annual Campmeeting at Old Lebanon Presbyterian Church will begin Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will continue through Wednesday, July 19, with services each day at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tenters will lead the 7 a.m. devotional services on the campground. The speaker for the 11 a. m. and 7:30 p.m. services will be Reverend David Harrell, pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen. There will be activities for children at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Monday through Wednesday. Old Lebanon is located 3 miles west of Ackerman off of South Union Road. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Bluegrass concert

The Magnolia State Bluegrass Association’s Summer Show will be held on Saturday, July 15th @ 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Choctaw County Community Center in Ackerman, MS. Featured Bluegrass bands include Tyler Carroll & Pine Ridge Bluegrass, The Russell Burton Family, The Eddie Pilgrim Family and Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Admission at the door is $15. Children age 12 and under free with paying adult. Free admission to all MSBA members.

MSBA memberships available for purchase at the door. Concessions available. For more information call (662) 258-2334.