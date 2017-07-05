Nabors Home Center Under Construction

Lee Nabors of Houston, MS, owner of Nabors Building Supply Company, is bringing his third hardware store to Ackerman. When Black Brothers Building Supply closed in March of 2017, Lee purchased the business to begin working on his third hardware store, Nabors Home Center.

Nabors Building Supply Company was started in the 1960’s by Lee’s grandfather. Lee, a man who has been in the construction business for 28 years, describes Nabors hardware stores as ‘small Lowes’ that sell electrical, plumbing, and building materials as well as paint, hardware, and tools. The slogan for the company is ‘Small Towns, Big Inventory, Low Prices’, a slogan that represents the heart of the company. Nabors Home Center has two other store locations in Eupora and Houston.

Nabors Home Center of Ackerman will be located at 421 Seward Street behind Regions bank and is expected to be opening the first week of August.