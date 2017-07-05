Local genealogist to speak at next Highlight Luncheon

Submitted by Mary Nell Coblentz

French Camp’s July 11 Historical Highlight Luncheon speaker will be Margie Gilmer, previous Assistant Librarian and Genealogist for the Choctaw County Public Library.

Margie’s topic will be Obituaries from Choctaw County, MS: 1918-1940 – Volume II. She has a wealth of knowledge about Choctaw County and serves as a resource to those interested in researching history in this area. She is the Compiler of Obituaries From Choctaw County 1887 – 1917, Volume I; Obituaries From Choctaw County, MS 1918 – 1940 – Volume II; Marriage Index of Choctaw County, MS, Black Choctaw County, MS Cemeteries; John Simpson & his sons Charles & Frederick Simpson, New Hanover, NC, Volume II and many more.

The August 8 Historical Highlight speaker will be Becky Hobbs, author of How Big is Your God: The Spiritual Legacy of Sam Patterson, Evangelist. She will be sharing about her experience writing this book, including many details about “Mr. Pat” not included in the book.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the 2nd Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp’s history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email

marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.

