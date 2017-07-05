Gov. Bryant receives 2017 Champion for Children honor

From press reports

A coalition of Mississippi childcare agencies presented Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant with the 2017 Champion of Children’s Award on June 28 in recognition of his leadership, commitment and advocacy for protecting at-risk children.

John Damon, CEO of Canopy Children’s Solutions and current president of the Mississippi Association of Child Caring Agencies, presented the award to Bryant by crediting the governor for changing the culture of foster care, child abuse prevention and family support services in Mississippi. MACCA is the sponsor of the first-ever award.

“Because of Governor Bryant, Mississippi is leading the way in improving our system of protecting children and strengthening families,” said David A. Chandler, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

In late 2015, Bryant appointed then Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Chandler as head of the state’s child welfare program and committed to doing whatever was needed to improve the state’s troubled foster care system. In 2016, Bryant made his priority bills to separate MDCPS from the Department of Human Services, creating a stand-alone agency whose commissioner would report directly to the governor. That package of legislation included additional funding to allow for the hiring of more frontline social workers as well as a much-needed pay adjustment for those already on staff.

“Our children deserve nothing less,” Bryant said when he signed the law creating MDCPS and increasing its state funding levels to cover a pay realignment for social workers and other service improvements. The governor has repeatedly stated that turning Mississippi’s system of foster care and child protection/family support services into the nation’s best would be his top priority for the remainder of his time in office.

Chandler and Damon both applauded Bryant’s success and national influence as a leader in his work to improve foster care and other child and family well-being services.

“He has done so much and there has been tangible progress. This state is indebted to his leadership, vision and commitment to seeing that every child in Mississippi is safe and protected and thriving,” Chandler added.