County sees increase to unemployment rate following record low month

From press & staff reports

Choctaw County saw a sharp increase to its unemployment rate during the month of May, while the entire State of Mississippi set a record low for the month.

Choctaw County’s unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) for the month of May 2017 was 4.8 percent, which was a 1.1 percent increase from the April 2017 rate of 3.7 percent.

Unem rate-170620232506

For the month of May, Choctaw County ranked #12 in the entire state in lowest unemployment rates.

Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in May, the lowest level since the U.S. Department of Labor began publishing state unemployment rates in January 1976.

The state’s seasonally adjusted rate reported an over the month decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from 5.0 in April. When compared to one year ago, the rate was one percentage point lower than the 5.9 percent reported for May 2016.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2017 was 5.3 percent, increasing one percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.3 percent. When compared to the May 2016 rate of 5.9 percent, the rate decreased six-tenths of a percentage point.

The unadjusted rate of unemployed people in Choctaw County for May 2017 was 4.8, with the number of unemployed people being 190. The number of employed people in the county for May was 3,630. The unadjusted rate of unemployed people in Choctaw County for April 2017 was 3.6 with the number of unemployed people being 140 while 3,630 were employed.

The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, declined in May by 3,300 to 1,303,100. Over the year since May 2016, the Labor Force grew by 23,700.

The number of people working in Mississippi fell in May by 2,600 to 1,239,000. For the year since May 2016, employment in our state posted an increase of 35,500.

The number of unemployed Mississippians fell in May by 700 to 64,100. Over the year since May 2016, the number of Mississippians without jobs fell by 11,800. In May 2017 fewer Mississippians were unemployed than at any time since May 1999.

For the month of May 2017, twenty-nine counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.3 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of May at 3.9 percent followed by Union County at 4.0 percent. Issaquena County had the highest unemployment rate for May at 12.8 percent followed by Jefferson County at 12.6 percent.

A separate survey of employers indicated that the number of non-farm jobs declined slightly in May by 600 to 1,144,500. Over the year since May 2016, the number of non-farm jobs increased by 2,600.

For details or questions on this information, please contact Mary Willoughby at (601) 321-6260 or by email at: mwilloughby@mdes.ms.gov