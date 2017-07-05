Conference Learning

The Choctaw County Schools Transportation Department traveled to Jackson on June 20 to attend the 26th Annual Mississippi Association Pupil Transportation Conference. The event is designed to enhance the transportation department and help maintain the safety of our students across the state of Mississippi.

They had a host of dynamic speakers, informative sessions and training lead by the most innovative and successful transportation experts and companies. In the midst of it all one of our very own, David Ellington won 2nd Runner Up for Bus Driver of the Year! Ellington (center) is pictured here with MAPT President Keith Ridgeway and MAPT board member Morgan Scribner.