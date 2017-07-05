Choctaw County Distinguished Young Woman Trunk Show

Submitted by Ginny Lucas

Brookelyn Leigh Box, Choctaw County’s Distinguished Young Woman, will be traveling to Meridian July 9th to compete in the state program for the title of Mississippi’s Distinguished Young Woman. The Distinguished Young Woman Program is the new title for the Junior Miss Program.

Brookelyn is the daughter of Keith and Jennifer Box. She will be a senior at French Camp Academy where she is involved in numerous activities.

Preliminaries for the state program will be Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th. Brookelyn will compete in Fitness and Self-Expression one evening and talent the other evening. Finals for the top ten selected in the program will be held Saturday, July 15th. It is at the end of this evening’s competition that Mississippi’s Distinguished Young Woman will be announced.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the preliminaries and final night, you may contact Kimbo Floyd at (601) 480-3438. Brookelyn can also receive best wishes in the form of cards, letters, e-mail, and flowers to her in care of:

Mississippi’s Distinguished Young Woman Program

Choctaw County’s Distinguished Young Woman- Brookelyn Box

P.O. Box 582 2400 8th Street

Meridian, MS 39302

Brookelyn’s e-mail address for the week will be: #12brookelynbox@msjrmiss.com.

There will be a “Trunk Show” for Miss Box at the Choctaw County Library on Thursday, July 6th, at 6:30. Brookelyn will be performing her talent piece and modeling her attire that she will be taking to Meridian.

The Choctaw County Distinguished Young Woman Program is sponsored by the Twentieth Century Club. The organization hopes that everyone will support Brookelyn by writing letters, e-mails, and attending the trunk sho