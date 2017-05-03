The Enterprise keeps busy in April

Submitted by Lara Bowman

The Enterprise Choctaw/Webster

The Enterprise welcomes new employee

The Enterprise is pleased to welcome Mallory Skelton as Community Development Assistant. Mallory will be working part-time with The Enterprise. The Enterprise has contracted with the City of Eupora for Mallory to support and plan local downtown merchant events as well.

At The Enterprise, Mallory will be responsible for daily administrative tasks. Mallory brings a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to The Enterprise. At the age of 21, Mallory opened Teacups and Tulips Flowers and Gifts on Main Street in Eupora. She has been in business for four years and will continue to operate her business.

Mallory stated during the interview process, she saw the direct impact local community events and improving the quality of life in Webster County has on her business and she wants to continue to support and lead those efforts through The Enterprise.

Mallory will be available on Monday and Tuesday at The Enterprise office located in the Depot at 855 South Dunn Street in Eupora. Mallory graduated from Starkville High School and Mississippi State University. She is married to Casey and they reside in Webster County.

Mallory’s email address is mallory@theenterprisems.com.

Workforce and Target Industry Analysis

completed for Choctaw County

The Choctaw County Economic Development District contracted with Younger and Associates to complete a workforce and target industry analysis of the county. The purpose of the study was to identify industries for the county to target. The study looked at the emerging and existing workforce and what jobs could be supported through the local labor shed.

The study not only looked at statistical data, but considered qualitative data obtained through focus group meetings with residents and industry leaders in the community. Recommendations were made on how existing industrial property could be used for the target industries and what to look for in identifying new industrial property.

The following target industries and recommendations were made to the CCEDD Board of Trustees:

Businesses that support or use the output from the industrial cluster in the Golden Triangle

Call Centers, both inbound and outbound; potential for home-based call center

Industrial equipment manufacturing

Iron and steel pipe manufacturing

Furniture manufacturing

Products produced from fly ash for the construction industry

Review wood pellet data and new transportation routes

Small Business/Downtown Development – build off anchor tenants in the downtown; remove/reduce barriers for those wanting to start a business; recruit young entrepreneurs to the community; create listing of available buildings with size, price, etc.

Address population loss and lack of housing through Residential Development

The Enterprise looks forward to implementing these recommendations with the community and strategically using this data for future product development and recruitment efforts.

Digital Works

orientation session held

The Enterprise area is one of four communities around the state participating in the MSU Extension program Digital Works. Digital Works is a national workforce development program that recruits, trains, places, and mentors participants to work from home in mostly customer service jobs. Jobs can be with benefits (W2) or per hour (1099), full-time or part-time. Participants will complete the Digital Works training program and then apply for jobs through Digital Works’ portfolio of 60+ national companies. Applicants will interview with individual companies. Pay and benefits will vary depending on the company the applicant interviews with.

Dr. Roberto Gallardo from MSU Extension met with individuals interested in the Digital Works program on March 24 at Wood College in Mathiston. Dr. Gallardo presented about the program and then gave those who were interested the opportunity to complete the online testing for the program to measure the computer and typing skills. The program is scheduled to begin in late May/early June. There is still time for individuals to apply who missed the orientation session.

Contact The Enterprise to apply to the program.

Highlights from The Enterprise

Attended Mississippi State University’s 7th Annual Manufacturing Summit

ARC Highlights Eupora Downtown Wifi Network in Weekly Newsletter

Kids’ Fishing Rodeo held at Choctaw Lake in Ackerman

The Enterprise is seeking external funding to support marketing the area through a website, development of digital products to provide state and regional economic development contacts and to directly visit the headquarters of our existing industrial employers in 2017.

If you would like to be a Supporter please contact The Enterprise.