Straight superiors for CCHS choirs & ensembles in 2017

Submitted by Sue Tarver

This has been a stellar year for CCHS junior high and high school choirs and ensembles. All choirs at Choctaw County High School were selected to go to State Choir Assessment this spring. These include the Jr. High SA & SAB choirs, the High School choir, Madrigals, Sextet & Quartet. The high school choir and ensembles made straight superiors at District and State Assessments. The Jr. High SAB choir received a superior at the State Assessment.

The Madrigals were asked to perform at Six Flags Over Georgia and their performance was wonderful. The culmination of the students’ hard work and determination this year will end with a fantastic concert for all on May 15th at Ty Cobb Auditorium in Ackerman at 6:00 PM. Admission is $5 and will be used to purchase music for the coming school year.

They hope to see you there.