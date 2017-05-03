Ragsdale to speak at next Highlight Luncheon

Submitted by Mary Nell Coblentz

French Camp’s next Historical Highlight Luncheon will be Tuesday, May 9, 12:00 noon at French Camp Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Lance Ragsdale, Vice President of Development at French Camp Academy. Lance will be “Telling the French Camp Story” as he often does, with much passion and enthusiasm using videos recently produced capturing the heart of French Camp’s mission. In his role as Vice President of Development, Lance is in a unique position to represent French Camp Academy among a wide community of donors, alumni and other supporters and has the joy of sharing stories about change, hope, and the opportunity to make a fresh start as seen through the eyes of students. (Note: This is a change in what was previously announced.)

The June 13 Historical Highlight Luncheon speaker will be Betty Anne Munger Hays, who grew up as the daughter of a French Camp dorm parent.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the 2nd Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp’s history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation.

The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email

marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.