Nursing home recognizes volunteers during National Volunteer Week

By Daniel Brunty

The Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ackerman held its annual celebration to recognize the volunteers who assist at the center throughout the year April 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Activities Director Nita Foust welcomed volunteers to the event in recognition of their efforts, as well as to recognize them during National Volunteer Appreciation Week (April 23-29, 2017). Every year Foust recognizes all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers with the annual event.

Before the event began, Foust had the volunteers register their names to win the centerpiece flower decoration that was the eye catcher of the table full of delicious treats.

President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order in 1974, as a way to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers. Every sitting U.S. president since Nixon has issued a proclamation during National Volunteer Week (as have many U.S. mayors and governors).

Since then, the original emphasis on celebration has widened; the week has become a nationwide effort to urge people to get out and volunteer in their communities. Every April, charities, hospitals, and communities recognize volunteers and foster a culture of service.