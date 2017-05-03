No. 9 Ranked ECCC Softball Set to Host State Playoff Series April 28-29

The No. 9 nationally ranked East Central Community College softball team will host a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges first round state playoff series Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the Softball Park in Decatur.

The Lady Diamond Warriors’ opponent and game times will be announced after some teams play their final regular season games on Wednesday.

Admission each day of the playoff series in Decatur will be $5 per person. Those age 12 and under will be admitted free. ECCC faculty, staff, and students will be admitted free with a valid college ID.

East Central will be the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs and will face the No. 5 seed in the first round best two-of-three series. The Lady Diamond Warriors finished the regular season 40-6 overall and 23-5 in MACJC play.

The winners of the four first-round playoff series will then compete in a double elimination state tournament at the home of the highest remaining seed.

The Lady Diamond Warriors closed out their regular season Friday, April 21, with a home sweep of Baton Rouge Community College. East Central won the first game 11-3 and the nightcap 12-1.