Natchez Trace Parkway recognizes telecommunicators

From the Natchez Trace Parkway

In 1991, Congress proclaimed the second week of April as “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week,” bringing well-deserved attention and recognition to public safety telecommunicators who are invaluable to the emergency response teams.

The men and women who take emergency calls and send assistance are often overlooked for the critical role they play in coordinating first response and lifesaving efforts. The Natchez Trace Parkway divisions rely on the quick decisions and effective responses the parkway telecommunicators make each day.

Even though we seldom see the Natchez Trace Parkway telecommunicators, their impact is crucial to our daily operations and is never out of mind. These telecommunicators are the critical link between the Natchez Trace Parkway, communities, visitors, law enforcement, emergency medical services and fire management.

We are grateful that they confidently shoulder the invaluable responsibility of serving our community. Please take the time to say “THANK YOU” to the “first of the first responders.”

For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway visit www.nps.gov.natr or call (800) 305-7417.