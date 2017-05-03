Mitchell Dental to host annual Free Day of Dentistry

Submitted by Jamie McHan

Mitchell Dental Clinic is out to change lives by offering free smiles to anyone who needs dental work as they host the latest event for “Mitchell Dental Cares” Friday, May 5 starting at 8 a.m.

The event provides patients with a free exam and the choice of either one free filling, one free extraction, or one free cleaning.

Over the past nine years, Mitchell Dental Clinic has helped over 1200 patients through “Mitchell Dental Cares” and this year’s 10th event promises to be the largest yet.

“Now more than ever, I know there are people out there that need my services, but have no means to afford them – whether they’re out of a job, or just don’t have dental insurance,” Dr. Mitchell said. “’Mitchell Dental Cares’ is my way of giving back to the community, and helping people who are in need of dental work.”

The event will take place at Mitchell Dental Clinic on Main Street in Ackerman. Starting at 8 a.m., Dr. Mitchell and his staff will treat 150 patients, age 18 or older. No appointments will be made, and patients are seen on a first come, first serve basis.