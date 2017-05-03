Mitchell Dental Clinic is hosting a free day of dentistry

Submitted

Mitchell Dental Clinic is out to change lives by offering free smiles to anyone who needs dental work, as they host their TENTH ANNUAL “Mitchell Dental Cares” on Friday, May 5th.

The media is invited to join Dr Mitchell and his team of dentists and volunteers to help 150 people in need of dental work – treating patients in need of fillings, extractions and cleanings. Over the past 9 years, Mitchell Dental has helped over 1200 patients through “Mitchell Dental Cares” and this year’s event promises to be the largest yet.

“Now more than ever, I know there are people out there that need my services, but have no means to afford them – whether they’re out of a job, or just don’t have dental insurance. “Mitchell Dental Cares” is my way of giving back to the community, and helping people who are in need of dental work,” said Dr. Mitchell.

The event will take place Friday, May 5th at Mitchell Dental Clinic on Main Street in Ackerman, MS. Starting at 8:00am, Dr. Mitchell and his volunteers will treat the first 150 patients, age 18 or older.