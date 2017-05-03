Local trooper competes in Boston Marathon

From Press & Staff Reports

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G was proud to have one of its own troopers compete in the Boston Marathon on April 17 and finish in the top 10 percent of the historical race with a time of 3:09:45.

Mathiston resident Wade Jones’ time was the second highest among the 27 finishers from Mississippi. The overall winner of the 121st Boston Marathon was Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya with a time of 2:09:37.

Jones, or G-22 as the MHP knows him, is a trooper assigned to Webster County with a passion for running. He prepared for months to compete in the 26.2-mile race.

“We salute you Wade (‘Double Deuce’) for an awesome representation of our state and department!” Troop G stated in social media posts.