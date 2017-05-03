Lady Chargers sweep way to third round

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Lady Chargers of Choctaw County High School were set to open the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A Fast-Pitch Softball State Playoffs on Monday against Choctaw Central.

Win or lose, the two teams were set to play game two and possibly game three in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

After using a 10-run fourth-inning to take an 11-1 run-rule win over Wesson in the first game of the best-of-three series last week, the Chargers scored three runs in the fifth to break open a tie game and take a 7-5 win.

Mackenzie Toombs struck out five to take the win in the circle in the opener while also ripping a triple and driving in a run. Ayana Taylor smacked a triple, double and single to lead the winners, while Brysa Maxwell had a double, two singles and a stolen base.

Kierra Fair had two hits and three RBIs, while Allie Brown, Shakeria Smith, and Laiana Cork also and two hits apiece. Maxwell, Smith, Fair and Brown had two hits each in the fourth inning alone.

In game two Toombs was 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, while also picking up the win in the circle. Taylor and a triple and scored two runs, while Brennan Power also had two hits.