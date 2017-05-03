Kids Fishing Rodeo a success with 300 kids fishing  

By Amanda McBride

Three hundred kids plus their parents enjoyed a fun morning of fishing at Choctaw Lake during the 2017 Kids Fishing Rodeo on April 22, 2017. After a quick shower, the rain and clouds moved out to let the sun shine for a great morning of fishing. Kids enjoyed breakfast, snack bags, door prizes and could catch up to five catfish each.

Southern Company Services – Red Hills Operations provided visors to every child and provided donuts and juice for the kids. Their volunteers worked the registration tent as well. The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce thanks Red Hills Operations for all their hard work and donations for the Kids Fishing Rodeo.

After Sherry Hazelwood, MS Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks Special Projects Officer/State Fishing Rodeo Coordinator, said go everyone raced toward the lake to get their favorite spot. Everyone enjoyed fishing for two hours.

Thirty-five door prizes were given away. Kids that caught a red tagged fish got their pick of the door prizes. Other prizes were given to lucky kids that had their name drawn from a bucket. The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our door prize donors: Trey and Lara Bowman, Cox’s Grocery, Delta Telephone, Choctaw County Farm Bureau Agents Brandt Peterson and Jonnie Silva, Headwaters Resources, Rep. Joey Hood, Josh and Amanda McBride, Ernie and Donna McKay, MSU Extension – Technology Outreach, Strike King, U.S. Forest Service and Vicious Fishing.

As fishing ended, Choctaw County Farm Bureau handed out snack bags to all the kids. Thanks to Choctaw County Farm Bureau Agents Brandt Peterson and Jonnie Silva for sponsoring the snack bags.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Mississippi Wildlife & Fisheries were also sponsors of the fishing rodeo. The Chamber of Commerce thanks them for their donations and hard work to make the fishing rodeo possible.

K&M Portables made a donation to the fishing rodeo to help provide port-a-johns for the day.

Behind the scenes, were many volunteers that made the day a success. The Chamber thanks all our volunteers for helping with the Kids Fishing Rodeo.

Visit the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page to see photos of the 2017 Kids Fishing Rodeo.