By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Lady Panthers of French Camp Academy saw their 2017 fast-pitch softball season come to an end in the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A State Playoffs.

French Camp lost to Salem 8-2 on Friday and 16-6 on Saturday.

“(The season) didn’t go as well as anticipated,” said FCA head coach Sarah Skidmore. “This was a season for growth and I do believe we achieved that. I am encouraged to see how my team will continue to develop in years to come.”