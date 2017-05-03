FCA falls in Class 1 A playoffs

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

After splitting a pair of games with Lumberton in the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A Playoffs over the weekend, the Panthers of French Camp Academy went into Monday night’s home match-up in the third and final game of the series hoping to advance to the second round.

FCA used a pinch-hit ground ball off the bat of Zac Gilmer to drive in Clayton Leathers with the winning run in Friday’s 3-2 win over Lumberton, only to drop a 6-1 road decision on Saturday.

“To be honest, they played better than us both games, but we were just able to get one of them,” said FCA head coach Nathan Wright. “We have made a few mistakes on defense and on offense we are hitting the ball, but we are just hitting it right at them.

“You just had to shake your head there in the second game,” he said. “We would either get a hard one-hopper right to them or a line drive right into their glove.

“They (Lumberton) have a solid team and have made all the plays when they had to make them,” Wright said.