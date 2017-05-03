CCHS sweeps first-round softball playoff series

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Lady Chargers of Choctaw County High School swept their first round series in the MHSAA Class 3A Fast-Pitch Softball Playoffs last week.

CCHS, now 15-6 on the season, defeated Perry Central 6-1 in the first game, then took the sweep with a 9-7 victory in the nightcap.

Choctaw County’s second round series was set to start at home on Tuesday, The second and third games would be in Wesson on Thursday.

Ayana Taylor had a huge game at the plate in the nightcap, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kierra Fair had a hit and two RBIs, while Allison Brown and Mackenzie Toombs had a hit and RBI each. Brysa Maxwell and Laina Cork each picked up a hit, while Lizzie Thomas and Brennan Power each drove in a run.

Toombs and Thomas combined to pitch seven strong innings on the mound for the Lady Chargers.

Toombs picked up the win in the first game, scattering three hits and allowing just one earned run.

Shakeria Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Cork had a double and single and drove in two runs with a stolen base and a sacrifice and Power was 2-for3 with two RBIs.

“We had great production from our bottom three hitters (in the order),” CCHS head coach Mike Brown said.

Brown was also 2-for-3 at the plate, while Fair, Toombs and Maxwell all and hits, with Fair and Maxwell each stealing a base.