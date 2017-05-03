CCHS baseball team ends strong season with two tough losses

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

After knocking off Crystal Springs in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A Baseball Playoffs earlier in the week, the Chargers of Choctaw County High School were eliminated with a pair of tough losses to West Marion in the second round.

Game one of the best-of-three series saw visiting West Marion score three runs in the top of the fifth to break open a 3-2 game. The Chargers scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but fell 6-3.

Austin Telano led CCHS with two hits and a run scored, while Eric Jones and Woody Vowell each smacked a double and Adam Threadgill, Art Norwood, Noah Lawson and Braden Hines had a single each.

Lawson drove in a run for CCHS, while Jones and Vowell each scored a run.

Choctaw County scored two runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead in game two and was up 4-2 in the top of the fifth before West Marion scored two in the bottom of the fifth. West Marion scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Telano and Vowell limited West Marion to just three hits and two earned runs. Telano struck out seven batters in 3.1 innings of work.

Telano had two hits for the Chargers, while Vowell doubled, drove in one run and scored another. Threadgill, Jones, Austin Fulgham, Hines and Brice Utley each singled. Norwood, Utley and Hines each drove in a run, while Threadgill, Jones and Fulgham scored.