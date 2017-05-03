Book giveaway event concludes ‘United We Read’ project

Submitted by Candy Crecink

Executive Director

The United Way of North Central Mississippi

Local United Way leaders are hoping residents of a four-county area will be turning pages for a lifetime as a three-week project aimed at boosting literacy and encouraging reading reaches its finale.

A project of the United Way of North Central Mississippi in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Starkville and Emerson’s Family Life Center Excel by 5 the “United We Read” project has collected more than 2500 books in a drive across Oktibbeha, Choctaw, Webster and Winston counties since April 3. This is the 4th year the project has been held.

Collected from more than a two dozen drop points across the four counties, the books will be distributed during the “United We Read Book Giveaway” event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at the OCH Regional Medical Center.

“The books are free. We just want to get people reading and promote reading as a life-long pastime,” said Angella Baker, a United Way board member. “What’s wonderful is that we have something for everybody. Books in multiple genres for all age groups have been donated over the last couple of weeks.”

The book giveaway will take place in the Conference Room of the hospital, across from the Gift Shop. Books will be sorted according to genre, including general fiction, romance, mystery/thrillers, science fiction, general non-fiction, history/biography, religion/inspirational, homemaker/crafts and children’s literature.

United Way Board President Stephanie Arnett said, ”I have been blown away by the time and dedication our Board members have put into the book drive. Angella Baker, Caitlin Rackley, Bobbie Higgins, Joyce Van Etten and Richard Switzer have worked countless hours to make sure our local communities have access to an array of literary works.” Community committee members adding their loyal support include Chase Landrum, Elizabeth Graves, Jan Pettus, Ellen Goodman, and Adrienne Mercer.

Kiwanis Club member and United We Read committee member Richard Switzer said, “Speaking as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Starkville, we are always willing to volunteer for service projects which improve the lives of children and of the community as a whole. Encouraging reading, at all levels, certainly works towards that goal.”

The project would not have been possible without the participation of numerous volunteers from the community and the Mississippi State campus, Baker said. Kiwanis Club members, in particular, “have been phenomenal” with their support.

There is still time to donate. The following places in Oktibbeha County are accepting donations until Friday, April 28th.

Cadence Bank (Downtown)

First Methodist Church and Childcare

First Presbyterian Church and Childcare

Greater Starkville Development Partnership

United Way of North Central Mississippi Office

Starkville Properties

Starkville Sportsplex

Book Mart and Café’

Emerson Family Schools

OCH Regional Medical Center and Wellness Center

Child Development Center

R&M Tires

Shipley’s

Synergetics

Regions Bank

Collection bins in Choctaw County are at the following locations:

MSU Extension Service

Choctaw County Public Library

Collection bins in Webster County are at the following locations:

Piggly Wiggly

Plymouth Tube

North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora

Collection bins in Winston County are at the following locations:

Louisville City Hall

Winston County Courthouse

Winston County Extension

Winston Furniture Company

Stephanie’s Shenanigans

Tabor Drugs

For those with 30 books or more and unable to deliver to a donation location in Oktibbeha County, call the United Way Office and volunteers will pick up your book donations.

Any books remaining after the “United We Read” Book Giveaway will be donated to the four local libraries for their “Friends of the Library” group to use for their monthly fundraisers, homebound senior citizens, and the Little Free Libraries program.

For more information about the “United We Read” project or Saturday’s “Great United We Read Book Giveaway,” call the United Way offices at (662) 323-3830 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or send e-mail to unwayokt@maxxsouth.net. Messages left at the United Way office will be returned as soon as possible.