School district recognized for conservation efforts

By Daniel Brunty

The Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw County School District was recognized for its commitment to the conservation of district funds in addition to making an environmental impact in the process during the Choctaw County Board of Education regular meeting April 10 at the Central Office.

The board met with representatives of the company Schneider Electric. Schneider Electric develops connected technologies and solutions to manage energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable.

The school district and Schneider Electric partnered with each other around eight years ago to participate in a project that would benefit both the district and the environment, a focus for Schneider Electric.

“Schneider Electric is the company that the district went with to conduct what is known as the TAC project,” CCSD Superintendent Glen beard said. “This was a project in which the district was able to upgrade lights and add a timing system to the HVAC units that would allow lower electricity costs.”

These lower electricity costs have turned into additional dollars for the district as it reduces the usage of kilowatts and kilowatt-hours, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.

The amount of CO2 reduction is equivalent to the number of cars removed from the road based on the reduction in consumption and is the equivalent quantity of trees required to absorb the CO2 that would have been emitted during the production of the energy that was saved.

The representative of Schneider Electric was present at the meeting to inform the board that the Choctaw County School District has saved over $500,000 during the course of the entire project, recognizing it with a Savings Milestone Award for the achievement.

Also during the course of the project, the CCSD had annual savings of $64,433 while saving 5,404,379 kilowatt-hours, providing the district with increased operational efficiency.

This project has provided the school district with energy conservation measures that have enhanced the experience of the students in various ways, including:

Optimized classroom learning environment with new interior lighting

Created a competitive athletic space with upgraded gym lighting

Streamlined district operations with centralized controls

The board also discussed details regarding the construction of a new football stadium for Choctaw County High School. The board had began discussions for a new stadium in January 2016, stating at the time that the most pressing need is for a high school football field with adequate buildings, seating and parking.

During that same time period, a motion was approved to authorize entering into a contract with Sandra Bruner to purchase 91.5 acres at the Southwest corner of Highway 9 and 415 just north of the Ackerman city limits for $3,000 dollars per acre and employ Crowder Engineering to survey the property.

At the April 10 meeting, the board was addressed by board attorney Kevin Null in regards to seeing where the district stood with the project. After discussing the issue among the board members, the board voted unanimously to allow Null to speak with the town of Ackerman to get permission to move forward with clearing up some title issues that exist.

The board also discussed a request to submit an application to Mississippi Department of Education to convert the Agricultural Education Services Technology program to Health Sciences/Sports Medicine.

Following an intense discussion, Beat 5 member Mike Thomas made a motion to allow the conversion of the program. Upon asking for a second, the motion did not receive a second and died due to lack of second.

In other news, the board:

Adopted agenda

Approved minutes from last month’s meeting (March 9, 2017)

Approved financial reports

Approved pay scales for the 2017-2018 SY

Approved personnel at each school for the 2017-2018 school year

Approve the bid submitted for the communications package for the district which includes internet and phone for the district (This will provide greater bandwidth for the district which is key for the district to be able to complete online testing as required by MDE)

Approved recommendation to set Teacher Assistant salary at $15,450 FOR 2017-2018 SY

Approved recommendation to set the local teacher supplement at $1,000 beginning with the 2017-2018 SY

Approved recommendation that any district employee not linked to a salary scale receive a three percent raise in base pay beginning with the 2017-2018 SY

Approved purchase of telecommunication services from Delta Telephone Company

Approved Majority to Minority policies

The following items were approved in the consent agenda:

7.1 Approved workshop/conference requests

Francesca McGee to AABC Conference in Pearl April 10-11

Francesca McGee to METIS in Jackson June 21-23

Shelby Steede to New Teacher Workshop in Jackson May 5-6

Kenny Clark to METIS Conference in Jackson June 21-22

Ronda Huffman to CTE Spring Regional Meeting in Ridgeland April 3

Maureen Power to Education Stability for Children in Foster Care in Meridian April 18

Maureen Power and Kenny Clark to MCAPS Training in Oxford April 19

Glen Blaine to Research: Communication, Collaboration at MSU April 21

7.2 Approved field trip requests

AES Pre-K trip to Eupora Lake April 21

AES Pre-K trip to Tom Glasgow Park April 12, 2017

AES Kindergarten to Lovern’s Arena April 28

AES AR Trip 1st-6th to Tom Glasgow Park May 15-17

AES PACE 6th Grade to Central Office May 1

HS 8th Grade to MS Braves game April 19 in Jackson

High School Beta Club to the MS Braves game April 10 in Jackson

FCE Kindergarten to Council House, French Camp on April 13

FCE 4th Grade to Arbor Day at Red Hills Coal Mine April 7

FCE 4th and 5th Grade Beta Club to High Heaven in Flowood April 12, 2017

WES Beta Club Reward Trip to Cordova, TN May 9

7.3 Approved the resignation of Nicole Edwards as a 4th grade teacher at AES effective May 24

7.4 Approved the resignation of Carol Ballard as a teacher at AES effective at the end of the 2016-2017 SY

7.5 Approved resignation of Janet Alashti as Yearbook Staff at the end of the 2016-2017 SY

7.6 Approved the resignation of Allison Heisner as an Elementary Teacher at WES effective at the end of the 2016-2017 SY

7.7 Approved the resignation of Cody Rader as a teacher at CCHS effective May 30

7.8 Approved the resignation of Pearl Boyd as a custodian at CCHS as of the end of the 2016-2017 SY

7.9 Approved the resignation of Myra Halford as a teacher effective May 24

7.10 Approved the resignation of Barbara McBride as a Cashier/Cook at CCHS effective May 24

7.11 Approved the recommendation of William Snyder to fill the full time position of Tessa Weeks effective March 27

7.12 Approved the Teacher Request for Transfer for John Lock from JH Science Teacher to Health Sciences Instructor beginning July 1

7.13 Approved the Teacher Request Transfer for Marina Loper from Assistant Teacher at FCE to 1st Grade Assistant at AES beginning August 2

7.14 Approved the Teacher Request for Transfer for Carmelita Canterberry from SPED Teacher at CCHS to SPED Teacher at WES at the beginning of the 2017-2018 SY

7.15 Approved the recommendation of Jamela Stallings as a Cook/Cashier at WES beginning April 18 pending clear background check, child abuse registry, and paperwork

7.16 Approved Linda Reed as a long term substitute for Missy Martin to begin April 20

7.17 Approved substitute recommendations pending clear background, fingerprint, and paperwork

7.18 Approved request for a majority to minority transfer

7.19 Approved request for fundraisers

7.20 Approved the request to add two Special Education Teacher Units at CCHS

7.21 Approved request for summer worker job position openings

7.22 Approved an amendment for the IDEA Part B and Pre-School Project Application for FY’16

7.23 Approved recommended revised contract for US Lawns

Financial

8.1 Approved docket of claims

8.2 Absentee report

8.3 Substitute report

8.4 Approved diesel bids

8.5 Request for fixed asset disposal

The Choctaw County Board of Education will hold its next meeting May 1 at the Central Office.