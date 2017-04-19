New season, new you

Spring is a time of rebirth and renewal, and a perfect occasion to recommit to your health. If you use tobacco and have tried to quit before, let the renewal all around serve as your encouragement to quit again − for good!

Every year in Mississippi, smoking accounts for an estimated 4,700 premature deaths. Smoking can lead to sudden heart attacks or strokes, and causes coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“There is plenty of help available for Mississippians who want to quit

smoking,” said Keetha Mosley, Project Director of the Mississippi

Tobacco-Free Coalition of Choctaw, Montgomery & Webster Counties. “Contact the Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Tobacco Quitline at

1-800-QUIT-NOW. When you get help, you’re twice as likely to quit smoking for good.”

It’s been 50 years since the first Surgeon General’s report on smoking and health, and remarkable progress has been made in Mississippi and across the country. Yet even with years of progress, tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of disease, disability and death in the United States.

You deserve to enjoy this season, and all the seasons, to the fullest. Help is only a phone call or a click away for any Mississippian who wants to stop smoking. Contact the MSDH Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-784-8669 or visit www.quitlinems.com.