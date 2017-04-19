MDWFP to co-sponsor youth fishing rodeo events

From press and staff reports

Youth 15 years and younger are invited to fishing rodeos being held at four locations across the state on Saturday, April 22. All events are free, and they provide a good opportunity for young anglers to fish a lake that is well stocked with catfish, which are typically easy to catch. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear, catfish bait, and stringers. Families are invited to come enjoy quality time together in a safe environment.

Choctaw Lake, located on Highway 15 South, just outside of Ackerman, is the site for the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo. This event starts at 9 a.m. with registration to begin at 7:30 a.m. A parent or guardian must attend with the child participating to sign a release waiver.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 662-285-3778 or email dmckay@choctawcountycoc.com or amcbride@choctawcountycoc.com.

The Friends of Noxubee Refuge are hosting their rodeo at the Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge near Brooksville beginning at 8 a.m. For more information call Andrea Dunstan at(662) 323-5548.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2200. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.