Lady Panthers qualify for softball playoffs

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The French Camp Academy fast-pitch softball season picked up a pair of wins last week to pick up some momentum headed into the MHSAA Class 1A State Playoffs that begin this week.

FCA, which finished third in the division, will host Salem at 3 p.m. Friday in the first game of a best-of-three series. On Saturday FCA will travel to Salem for the second, and possibly third, game of the series.

Before taking on Salem, the Lady Panthers will close out the regular season by hosting J.Z. George at 4 p.m. on Thursday for Senior night. Last week French Camp beat Leake County 16-0 and J.Z. George 15-0.

Aubrey Burrell tossed a one-hitter for FCA against Leake County, while Abby Leathers homered. Haleigh Outlaw homered and Sklyer Busbea doubled in the win over J.Z. George.