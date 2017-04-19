HCC to host commencement exercises May 12

From press reports

The Eighty-Ninth Commencement exercises are set for Friday, May 12 in Frank Branch Coliseum on the Goodman Campus. The AAS/Certificate ceremony is set for 10 a.m. with the AA ceremony being set for 2 p.m.

Only those with graduation tickets will be permitted inside the coliseum for the ceremony. Persons wanting to attend but have no ticket will be directed to an overflow room located in the Band Hall where the ceremony will be live streamed at holmesccmedia.com.

Marching graduates and/or family members will have the opportunity to purchase photos of the event. An email will be sent to each marching graduate informing them how to purchase the photos. Video DVDs of the event will also be on sale for $10 each and can be purchased at the concession stand inside Frank Branch Coliseum either before or after each ceremony.

An email will be sent out to marching graduates informing them when and where to pick up their caps and gowns, stoles and graduation tickets and also other information regarding graduation procedure.