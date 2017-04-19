FCA Panthers finish second in Region 6-1A play

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The 5-9 Panthers of French Camp Academy were expected to close out regular season baseball play at Eupora on Monday night before taking part in the MHSA Class 1A State Baseball Playoffs this weekend.

Details had not been finalized as of press time, but FCA head coach Nathan Wright said the plans were for the Panthers to travel to Lumberton on Friday for a the first game of the best-of-three series, then host LHS on Saturday for the second game and the third game, if necessary.

“That works out best for us and I hope they will agree to that,” Wright said. Normally the higher seeded team, FCA in this case, hosts on Friday, hits the road on Saturday, then hosts the if necessary game on Monday.

Last week the Panthers had little trouble sweeping a doubleheader from Leake County by the scores of 15-0 and 17-1.

“The good thing is that we are playing our best baseball right now,” Wright said. “But that’s kind of what you expect. We took a little step back in the second game against Sebastopol and gave that one away with errors, but overall we are playing pretty well.

“The last few games have all been competitive baseball where we have played well,” he said.

Ethel finished first in the district with Sebastopol taking third and Leake County fourth.