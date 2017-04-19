Chargers capture region 5-3A baseball title

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw County High School Chargers, fresh off a 4-1 win over Choctaw Central last week, are set to open play in the MHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Playoffs by hosting Crystal Springs on Friday at 5 p.m.

CCHS, which won the Region 5-3A title, will visit Crystal Springs on Saturday. If a third game is necessary in the best of three series, the Chargers will play host on Monday.

The win over the homestanding Choctaw Central Warriors left the Chargers with a 7-1 league record for the year.

The visitors scored single runs in the second and third innings before pushing two across in the fourth to take the solid lead. The Warriors, who were limited to just four total hits, managed one run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Woody Vowell went four strong innings on the mound, recording five strikeouts and allowing just two hits, while Austin Telano struck out six and gave up two hits in three innings of relief work to earn the save.

Eric Jones had two hits to lead the winners at the plate, while Braden Hines, Vowell, Telano, and Austin Fulgham had one each. Jones, Vowell, and Telano each had RBIs, while Fulgham scored twice.