Lady Panthers assured of a spot in state tournament

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

While the French Camp Academy girls basketball team has already earned a spot in the upcoming MHSAA Class 1A State Basketball Tournament, they hope to do enough to earn a home game next Monday with a strong effort in this week’s Region 5-1A Tournament being held at Ethel High School.

The FCA girls were set to take on Durant at 4 p.m. on Thursday. A win there would put the Lady Panthers into the finals, most likely McAdams. The top two teams in each region host a first round game on Monday. The boys first-round games are on Tuesday.

The FCA boys were set to face host Ethel in a play-in game on Tuesday. The winner will play Durant in the semis at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers closed out the regular season with a 57-46 win over Noxapater on Senior night. FCA had four girls score in double figures for the winners, with Sydney Jennings scoring 17 points, Abigail Holman and Mahogany Presnell 12 apiece and Zee Gladney 10.

Noxapater took a 75-49 win over French Camp in the boys games. Tercarie Stewart knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Panthers with 16 points, while Kevin Bobo scored 14 and Camron Smith tossed in nine.

Sports Schedules

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Pearl River at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Junior College Baseball

1 p.m. — Southeastern Illinois at Holmes (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — Holmes vs. Bossier at Hinds

2 p.m. — Shelton State at EMCC (DH)

5 p.m. — Holmes at Hinds

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Prep Baseball

11 a.m. — Choctaw County at Philadelphia

11 a.m. — Union at West Lauderdale

Noon — Nanih Waiya at Louisville in Jamboree

12:30 p.m. — Choctaw County vs. Lamar at Philadelphia

12:30 p.m. — Union vs. Scott Central at West Lauderdale

French Camp Jamboree (12:30 p.m. — Winston Academy vs Calhoun City; 2 p.m. — French Camp vs Eupora)

Prep Softball

Eupora Jamboree (8 a.m. — Ethel vs. Vardaman; 9:15 a.m. — Ethel vs. Bruce; 10:30 a.m. — Eupora vs Vardaman; 11:45 — Bruce vs. New Hope; 1 p.m. — Eupora vs. New Hope; 2:15 p.m. — South Pontotoc vs. Winona; 3:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Winona; 4:45 p.m. — Houston vs. South Pontotoc).

Kosciusko Jamboree (9 a.m. — Louisville vs. Morton; 10:15 — Nanih Waiya vs. Morton; 11:30 a.m. — Louisville vs. Choctaw County; 1 p.m. — Lake vs. Nanih Waiya; 2:30 p.m. — Choctaw County vs. Kosciusko; 3:45 p.m. — Lake vs. Kosciusko)

TBA — Philadelphia Jamboree (Neshoba Central, Philadelphia Entered)

Junior College Baseball

TBA — East Central Invitational

1 p.m. — Southeastern Illinois at Holmes (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — Holmes vs. Bossier at Hinds

1 p.m. — Holmes vs. Miss. Delta at Hinds

1 p.m. — Shelton (Ala.) State at ECCC (CHD)

TBA — Holmes at Hinds

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Junior College Baseball

TBA — East Central Invitational

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Prep Baseball

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Newton County Academy

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Jones

6/8 p.m. — EMCC at Itawamba

6/8 p.m. — Coahoma at Holmes

Junior College Softball

Noon — Holmes at Spring Hill JV (DH)

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Prep Baseball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Lamar School

Junior College Baseball

Noon — ECCC at Lawson (Ala.) State (DH)

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — ECCC at Alabama southern (DH)

2 p.m. — Marion Military Institue at EMCC (DH)

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Prep Baseball

TBA — Leake Academy at Jackson Academy

TBA — Leake Academy vs. East Rankin at JA

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Hinds

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Holmes at EMCC

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — ECCC at Marion Military Institute

2 p.m. — Wallace State at EMCC (DH)

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Prep Baseball

TBA — Newton County Classic (Louisville entered)

4 p.m. — Winona at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Oak Hill at Winston Academy

6:15 p.m. — Eupora vs. West Point in Choctaw County Classic

7:30 p.m. — Union at Newton County

Prep Softball

Winston County Classic at Nanih Waiya (4:30 p.m. — Louisville vs. Noxapater; 6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya vs. Louisville;)

South Pontotoc Classic (Choctaw County entered)

Junior College Baseball

TBA — Rush Invitational at ECCC

Noon — Holmes at Bishop State (DH)

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — Holmes vs. Shelton State at Meridian

5 p.m. — Spoon River vs. Holmes at Meridian

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Prep Baseball

TBA — Newton County Classic (Louisville entered)

10 a.m. — Philadelphia at Noxapater

10:30 a.m. — Eupora at Choctaw County

Noon — Philadelphia vs. Nanih Waiya at Noxapater

12:30 p.m. — Winona vs. Cleveland at Choctaw County

1:30 p.m. — Union vs. Neshoba Central at Newton County Classic

2 p.m. — Nanih Waiya vs. Newton at Noxapater

2:30 p.m. — West Point vs. Cleveland at Choctaw County

Prep Softball

TBS — Taylorsville Classic (Union entered)

TBA — Houston Classic (Eupora entered)

TBA — Gulfport Classic (Neshoba Central entered)

TBA — Winona Classic (East Webster entered)

TBA — Northeast Lauderdale Classic (Philadelphia entered)

11 a.m. — Noxapater at Nanih Waiya in Winston County Classi

Junior College Baseball

TBA — Rush Invitational at ECCC

Noon — Holmes at Bishop State (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — EMCC vs. Heartland at Meridian

1 p.m. — EMCC vs. LSU-Eunice at Meridian

3 p.m. — Holmes vs. Heartland at Meridian

5 p.m. — Holmes vs. Baton Rouge at Meridian

5 p.m. — EMCC vs. Shelton State at Meridian

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Junior College Softball

2 p.m. — Jefferson Davis at ECCC (DH)

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Prep Baseball

4:45 p.m. — Union vs. Stringer at Clarkdale

6 p.m. — Newton County Academy at Leake Academy

Prep Softball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Ethel

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Union

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Prep Baseball

6 p.m. — Louisville at Winona

6 p.m. — Benton Academy at Leake Academy

6:30 p.m — Winston Academy at Eupora

7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Neshoba Central

Prep Softball

4 p.m. — Winona at FCA

5 p.m. — Louisville at New Hope (DH)

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Eupora

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Union at Newton County

6:30 p.m. — East Webster at Ethel

6:30 p.m. — Choctaw County at Eupora

6:30 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Lake

Junior College Baseball

1 p.m. — ECCC at Northeast (DH)

1 p.m. — Holmes at Marion Military Institute (DH)

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — EMCC at Wallace-Hanceville (DH)