Jail docket

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department filed 72 Miscellaneous Incident reports and 7 Incident Offense reports this week

2/4/17 Jasma A Medders, W/F, 7/7/95, CSO/D-2, Careless driving, driving w/susp D.L., & no proof of insurance.

2/6/17 Anthony Jackson, B/M, 1/23/82, CSO, circuit court capias & indictment.

2/8/17 Charles Peters, W/M, 8/19/79, MDOC, hold for MDOC.

2/9/17 Larry Kirkwood, B/M, 6/27/65, CSO, simple assault.

2/9/17 Willie Meaders, B/M, 4/18/66, CSO, bench warrant/possession of alcohol & bench warrant/public drunk.

Editor’s note: Unless otherwise noted or not applicable, defendants listed in this report have only been charged with the offenses listed an have not been convicted in court. The information contained herein is derived from public records.