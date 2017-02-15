HOSA students at CCCTC compete at district

Members of Mrs. Thomas’ Health Science class at Choctaw County Career and Technology Center competed in the Northern District HOSA Conference.

Nineteen students travelled to Delta State University in Cleveland, MS and competed in a wide variety of skill events. These events included public speaking, dental and medical terminology, vet science, physical therapy, home health, nursing assistant, and health career display.

Along with competing in their individual events, students were given the opportunity to attend a majors fair where they learned more information about programs of study offered at Delta State. They also were able to mingle with students and instructors from the school of nursing. Four students will advance to the Mississippi HOSA State Conference in Jackson in March.