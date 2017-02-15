Choctaw County set for Region 5-3A plays

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Chargers and Lady Chargers of Choctaw County High School were looking to extend their season for at least another week when they paid a visit to Philadelphia High School for the Region 5-3A Tournament on Thursday.

The third-seeded Lady Chargers were set to face sixth-seeded and host Philadelphia, while the No. 4-seeded boys were scheduled to face No. 5 seed Choctaw Central.

“We swept them this year, but that also concerns you,” said CCHS boys coach Gary Beals. “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”

If the Chargers and Lady Chargers won on Tuesday, they will play in the semifinals on Thursday and then either the consolation or finals on Friday. Thee top four teams in each region advance to the state playoffs the following week, beginning on Monday and Tuesday with the No 1 and No. 2 seeds hosting first-round games.

The CCHS boys and girls each split a pair of games last week. The Chargers lost a tight one to Philly 50-48, before taking a 57-56 overtime win over Southeast Lauderdale.

Akeem Kirkwood scored 21 to lead the Chargers against Philly, while Martice Triplett scored eight and Jeremy Miller eight.

Triplett hit for 19 and A.J. Lilley 18 in the win over SEL, while Kirkwood scored nine and Quandarius Yarbrough eight.

The Choctaw County girls earned a 49-43 win over Philadelphia, while losing to Southeast Lauderdale 70-31.