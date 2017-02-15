CCHS receives ExxonMobil Grant

Submitted by Amber Vowell

Choctaw County High School

Choctaw County High School received a $500 grant from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program to support the school. GOC LTD and Cagle’s Corner worked with school officials to secure the grant. The grants were made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation.

The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. ExxonMobil believes that, as members of the community, local retailers are best qualified to work with local educators to help identify schools and programs most in need of support.

Special thanks to GOC LTD and Cagle’s Corner who met stringent eligibility criteria before applying for and being awarded this grant.