CCHS baseball standout signs with East Central

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

While Woody Vowell loves to swing the bat, the Choctaw County High School standout could be spending most of his time on the mound in the future.

The multi-sport star at CCHS signed a baseball scholarship with East Central Community last week. He said the Warriors planned to use him mostly on the mound.

“Honestly, it just felt right,” Vowell said of his decision to sign with ECCC. “When I visited it felt like home and I love the coaches.”

While Vowell is also an outstanding football player, he said the baseball diamond is his first love. “I have always been a big baseball guy. When it came down to it I felt like that was my game.”

Vowell may be slated to be part of the pitching staff at East Central, but both the standout right-hander and CCHS head coach Andy Young are expecting big things out of him at the plate this year.

“I have some power, but I a more of a gap guy,” Vowell said.

“He is a very good hitter,” Young said. “You aren’t going to throw a fastball buy him. I believe he will get to hit before he leaves East Central.”

Vowell’s fastball can register in the high 80s, but he also relies on a good slider and change up.

“The one thing I need to work on is location,” Vowell said. “I just need to stay focused and hit my spots.”

“He has a great work ethic and is just a good all around player,” Young said. “He can play just about anywhere.”

As well as pitching for the Chargers, Vowell also plays centerfield and shortstop.