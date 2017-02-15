Calendar of Events

Business After Hours

February 21

The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce and Atmos Energy invites you to the Business After Hours on Tuesday, February 21 from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at the Chamber of Commerce office. Let’s get together to network over refreshments! The Chamber of Commerce office is located at 55 East Street in Ackerman. RSVP to the Chamber of Commerce by February 9th. Call 662-285-3778 or email amcbride@choctawcountycoc.com.

Financial Tips for Your Small Business Seminar

Thursday, February 16

Learn how to manage business finances during this discussion with April Jones, Ackerman Regions Bank Manager. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Seminar will be Thursday, February 16 at 5:30pm at the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce, 55 East Quinn Street, Ackerman. RSVP by February 8th by calling 662-285-3778 or email amcbride@choctawcountycoc.com.

Fentress Water System Annual Meeting

Fentress Water System will hold its annual meeting Feb. 16 at the office of Chambers Delimbinator (234 Bellwood Rd.in Ackerman) at 7 p.m.

100 Men and 100 Women program

The First Unity United Methodist Church, Planning Committee cordially invites you to attend our “100 Men and 100 Women in Red and Black” program Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. Speakers along with their choirs to be present: Dr. Marvin K. Myles Sr., Christian Liberty MBC, Rev. Ronald Jefferson, Mt. Herman UMC, Rev. Johnnie McNeal, St. Luke MBC, and Rev. Burkey Thompson, Macedonia MBC. Any questions contact Clara Hemphill at 662-547-9671 or 662-242-7794.

Historical Society meeting

Welcome to members and interested parties to our Historical Society meeting on Feb. 27. Mattie McDaniels will be our speaker and her topic is entitled “An Overview Of Some Of The First Slave Families of Choctaw County.” The meeting will be held in the meeting room at the Choctaw County Public Library at 12 noon. All guest are welcome and encouraged to join us for Black History Month and this interesting program. For more information contact Margie Gilmer at 662-285-2356.

Democratic Party

Members of the Democratic Party of Mississippi, who are qualified electors of Choctaw County, Mississippi, request the creation of a Democratic Executive Committee. This meeting will take place on Monday, February 20 at Choctaw County Library located in Ackerman, MS 39735 at 9:30am.

Women and Men in Red and Black

The Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church will host it’s annual Men and Women in Red and Black Program on Sunday, February 19, 2017,(3rd Sunday) at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Michael Taylor , pastor of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church. The public is invited to come worship and fellowship with us. Rev. Donald Bryant is the pastor of Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church.

Monthly service

Kingdom Covenant Connections Ministries’ monthly service will be held on Sunday, February 26th at 4 p.m. at the World Outreach Bible Training Center, located at 323 South Jones Street, Louisville, MS. The speaker will be Prophetess Betty Walker. Come expecting to receive a blessing from the Lord. Everyone is invited to attend. For further information call 662-547-5234.

Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

March 9

The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend the Annual Meeting on March 9 at 5:30pm at the Community Center in Ackerman. At the meeting, Chamber members will elect two board members and there will be a short presentation. Chamber members are encouraged to attend to vote. Membership forms will be available during the Annual meeting for any businesses or individuals that are interested in joining the Chamber of Commerce. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 662-285-3778 or email dmckay@choctawcountycoc.com or amcbride@choctawcountycoc.com.

Bible Study

Mondays, 6:30 p.m., Attala County Library, Kosciusko. Evangelist Martha Jones will lead the Bible Study.

AA Meetings

Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, East Louisville Baptist Church Choir Room, Louisville.

Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, Choctaw County Library, Ackerman.

Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 5 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, North MS Medical Center, Eupora.

Crochet Group

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. until noon, MSU Extension Office, Ackerman. Anyone who knits or crochets, or would like to learn how, is welcome. There is no charge, but participants are asked to bring their own yarn and needles. Details: (662) 285-6337.

Girlfriends 2016

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Enon Church, Ackerman. An inter-generational, inter-ethnic, inter-denominational and variously challenged women learning to become women of God by studying, doing art and Bible study. Details: (662) 285-3347.

Longview Opry

Saturdays, 7 p.m., Highway 12, Longview. Enjoy music, refreshments and fun. Talent is welcome. Free and open to the public.

Sisters Steppin’ Up

Every second Sunday of the month, 2 p.m., SportsPlex , Starkville. For more information look us up under events on Facebook.

NA Meetings

Second, fourth and fifth Mondays, 7 p.m., Narcotics Anonymous, Choctaw County Library, Ackerman. Details: (662) 552-0966.

Volunteer Firefighters Needed

The Choctaw County Fire Departments are in need of volunteer firefighters. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, please contact your local fire chief or Choctaw County Fire Coordinator, Blaine Adams (662) 312-3514.

Resource and Adoptive Parents Needed

MDHS needs resource and adoptive parents to provide safe homes for children and youth in care. Details: (800) 821-9157.

CodeRED Sign Up

Choctaw County E 911 is encouraging everyone to sign up for the new CodeRed Notification System. Receive emergency messages via a telephone call to your landline telephone, mobile telephone or through text and email. The service is free and open to all Choctaw County Citizens. For details and to sign up visit www. Choctawcountyms.com or call (662) 285-9205..