AES students winners of stock market competition

Submitted by Deborah Bruister

Ackerman Elementary School

Most people consult their financial advisors for investing tips and strategies. Now you might find the top advisors at your local school. Students from Ackerman Elementary were named Second and Third place winners in the fall elementary division of the Mississippi Stock Market Game (SMG).

The simulation is one of the most effective learning tools available about the free enterprise system for students in grades four through 12. The program enables teams of students to invest a hypothetical $100,000 in the stock market over a 14-week period. Winners are determined on the percentage return above or below S&P 500 growth. Teams in Mrs. Bruister’s fourth through sixth grade PACE class participated in the competition. Two teams earned top spots in the state out of 70 teams in elementary school, while one team garnered a fourth place finish. The second place Ackerman School team outperformed the S&P by 6.7%, and grew their portfolio to $111,290.05. The third place team outperformed the S&P by 2.2%, and grew their portfolio to $106,753.08.

The second and third place teams will be honored at the Mississippi Council on Economic Education’s Annual Awards Ceremony on May 9, 2017 at Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.

The curriculum used in the SMG is correlated with Mississippi College and Career Ready Standards. Teachers report that math scores increase when the SMG is used in the classroom.

The SMG is an online education program used in thousands of classrooms nationwide to help teach math, social studies, business, economics and language skills. Students in grades four through twelve participate in teams and manage a simulated investment portfolio during the school year. The SMG is made possible by the support of more than 600 securities firms, combined with grass-roots support in schools and communities. It is the only stock market simulation supported by the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Sponsors for the 2016-2017 SMG program are Atmos Energy, BancorpSouth, Entergy, Regions Bank, and Trustmark National Bank.

About the Mississippi Council on Economic Education

The mission of the Mississippi Council on Economic Education (MCEE) is to increase economic and financial literacy in Mississippi by providing resources and training to public and private K-12 school teachers, empowering students to create a more prosperous future for themselves and Mississippi.

MCEE’s purpose is to enhance the quality of instruction in economics, entrepreneurship, and personal finance to Mississippi’s K-12 students in ways that are academically sound and nonpartisan. We train teachers to be proficient in teaching students a demonstrated understanding of economic and financial literacy in order to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives.

All students (K-12) need to learn grade-appropriate skills in economic and financial literacy, as well as entrepreneurial skills. One of the primary goals of MCEE is to ensure demonstrated progress in improving the competency of Mississippi’s teachers and their ability to enhance their students’ understanding of financial and economic literacy.

MCEE strives to provide the best possible economics, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial education in Mississippi, working together with the national Council for Economic Education, Mississippi Department of Education, Centers on Economic Education, and its additional partners in the education and business communities throughout the state. MCEE will be guided by integrity, fiscal soundness, good stewardship of the funding, and believing in teachers and students to achieve their optimal level of financial understanding.