FCA girls pick up two region wins

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw County Plaindealer

The Lady Panthers of French Camp Academy locked down third place in the region heading into next week’s district tournament at Ethel High School.

The FCA girls defeated Montgomery County 50-42 and Ethel 54-50 to move to 3-4 in league play.

“I just basically laid it out to them that to get where we wanted to go this is what we needed to do,” FCA girls coach Priscilla Anderson said of her girls’ productive week. “The only way we were going to get there was one step at a time. I think everything is starting to click for us.”

She said the win over Montgomery County was a key one. “They beat us by four the first time and I felt like it was a game we should not have lost. We really didn’t play that well.”

The French Camp boys dropped a pair of games last week, falling to Montgomery County 58-26 and Ethel 65-33.

FCA was set to close out the regular season this week by traveling to Durant for a region game on Tuesday, before hosting Noxapater for Senior Night on Friday. The region tournament starts at Ethel on Feb. 14, with the semifinals on Feb. 16th and finals on Feb. 17.