Editorial Roundup

Let the feds pay for Kemper

The Kemper power plant cost has now topped $7 billion. It has yet to produce electricity from lignite. If that day comes, there’s no way it will be cost effective. Even if the cost is of lignite electricity is zero, the interest on the construction debt preclude anything remotely considered prudent. So far, the Mississippi Public Service Committee (PSC) has approved a billion in Kemper costs on the grounds that it is producing electricity from natural gas. This is about double what the PSC should have approved, but six billion dollars less than the cost of the plant so far. That’s a victory of sorts for ratepayers. The three members of the existing PSC seem in no mood to let Mississippi ratepayers any more than that. That’s a good thing.

We have said from the start the federal government should have funded this experimental plant, not one section of Mississippi. If this wildly expensive, experimental plant works, it will benefit the entire nation. The nation should pay for it.

Now it looks like that’s a possibility. Southern Company, the parent of Mississippi Power, is lobbying Congress hard to get tax credits for Kemper as a green energy pioneer. If successful, that would greatly mitigate the damage of the Kemper fiasco on the finances of Southern Company, which pay about a billion dollars a year in taxes.

Southern Company, based in Atlanta, is worth about a hundred billion dollars. It can easily absorb a complete Kemper write off. Mississippi Power Company, Southern’s subsidiary, is just a corporate shell to mitigate liability and serve as a financing vehicle. Mississippi Power’s solvency or existence is of little concern to Mississippi ratepayers. Southern Company’s threat of throwing Mississippi Power into bankruptcy should fall on deaf ears.

Wyatt Emmerich,

Publisher of the Northside Sun